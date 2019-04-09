New hiking trails to open in the buffer zone between North and South Korea

A trio of hiking trails is set to open inside the demilitarized zone separating South and North Korea, as part of a larger strategy to turn the area into a peace zone.

The $3.9 million project will see the opening of the first of three trails later this month, reports The Korea Times.

The three trails will open in Paju, Cherowon and Goseong within and along the Korean demilitarized zone (DMZ), a 4 kilometer-wide buffer zone stretching 250 kilometers along the two Koreas.

The zone is one of the most heavily fortified borders in the world.

The Goseong trail is scheduled to open later this month on a trial run. The project is spearheaded by the Inter-Korean Exchange and Cooperation Council, also known as the unification ministry.

The report notes that the opening of hiking trails comes after the two Koreas pulled 11 guard posts each in a gesture of good faith. CE/JB

